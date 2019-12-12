Satisfy Your Cheese Cravings At The Tasty Tongue!

Nothing beats the power of drool-worthy cheesy street-style food, customised with additional toppings and better hygiene! The Tasty Tongue is place is just where you must be for all the delicious cheesy food cravings, right from the fries to sandwiches and the burgers, their overloaded dishes ain't just cheesy but also loaded with fresh veggies both good in quantity and quality making it one of the most "worth-each-penny-spent" Place. Their melting sandwich, a huge delicious cheese-loaded one is just enough to get your tummies full. The garlic bread pizzas loaded with cheese and veggies will make you rethink to have pizza the new style and I'm sure you'll relish it to the most. The burgers here are truly unique, be it a gully boy one or their special TTT, each garnished with their inhouse sauces will surely make you crave for more. We also tried their shake and virgin mojito and they truly complimented our food.