Soothe Your Soul With Some Good Food At Sante Spa

Finding a place to feel calm and have a peaceful time with your loved one? As the name suggests Spa cuisine the concept behind it is to make you feel detoxified with their music and their food. The food served here is very pure as the menu has been set up with the concept of healthy serving. Each ingredient here is organic and is made or designed in the dish with its nutritional value so if you are on a diet you can blindly trust the place for your calories. They have a separate vegan menu also do checkout. The menu is huge having dishes covering up all the times of the day. The ambience is great and pleasing with a lime green touch to it with lights. The place actually lightens up your mood with the fresh smell around the place. Do check out the list of dishes one must try. 1- Chocolate Smoothie- it's so soothing you would love to have it over and over again. 2- Robus tea - Rose and hibuscs essence green tea a very detoxing drink 3- Carbon Tapioca Dim sum- This beautiful black dumpling with a subtle flavors of Roasted Tapioca makes it my favorite dish here. 4-Roasted Mushroom Hummus- Multigrain bread with a layer of chickpeas hummus and roasted mushrooms with garlic served with baby fenugreek leaves makes it really amazing with a bit of spiciness to the dish. 5- Farm fresh pizza - Ragi based thin crust pizza with freshly tossed toppings like zucchini, olives, Avocado, onion, dry chilli, mushrooms etc. 6- Kale pesto Spaghetti - No one must have thought of having kale Pesto sauce. But this inhouse made spaghetti with roasted garlic and veggies with this kale pesto sauce is really amazing which is must try out. 7- Almond Museli Ice Cream - the most soothing vegan ice cream I have ever had with a blend of Museli and almond made from CASHEW MILK. A special mention to Kiran for giving us the best of suggestions on the menu.