All The Pizza Lovers Out There, You Can Now Bake Your Own Pizzas At This Place

1441 Pizzeria: The number of Pizzerias that have been opening in recent times have just been a blessing for pizza lovers like me! Well, 1441 has the concept of Wood-fired pizzas where you can make your own pizzas by choosing your own sauces and your own toppings. This idea has been trending and is liked by the masses as we have become too particular about our preferences. This outlet is located in Kamla mills property in Lower Parel. Has about 7-8 tables usually packed in late evenings. What I tried? With all the excitement to bake my own pizza, in full style, I wore the chef hat and apron and was all set to prepare a saucy delicious pizza. Vegetarian Pizza with Makhni sauce Here this was an Indian sauce over which I topped lots of cheese and veggies like onion, peppers, olives, corn, broccoli, paneer tikka. Nonvegetarian pizza with Gourmet sauce I used broccoli, corn, chicken balls, chicken tikka, garlic, caramelised onion, olives, onion. Pro tip - To make it tastier by using lots of garlic oil. We also relished cheese smokey dough balls with mint mayo and Mexican salsa dip. Winters so mandatory hot chocolate was what I needed. Ended the meal on a sweet note with some Chocolate mousse which was so smooth and yummy. I would surely recommend you to visit this place and enjoy wood-fired pizzas while make them by yourself.