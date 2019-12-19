This Cute Little Place Is Perfect For All Occasions In Andheri

Kettle & Keg - Dining & Bar is spacious and honestly they have utilised every corner of the restaurant and trust me it is one of the perfect places which is suitable for all kind of occasions. The restaurant is divided into 3 totally different types of ambience. The ground floor is normal seating with their dessert counter placed and here you can enjoy your meal in a calm setting. The 1st floor is the lounge section where they have live DJ and bar available too. The 2nd floor is a rooftop which starts in the evening. The lighting done is excellent as I just loved their selection of different lights used plus the colourful paintings on the wall is vibrant and it elevates the overall setting made. So full marks for the amazing ambience. The menu again is huge with options available from around the globe and they also have various innovative dishes as well. They also have a cafe menu if you are not in a mood to have a meal. The dishes are nicely explained and balance is great for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Prices are not too high as the quantity served is nice. The kitchen service was great as the dishes were coming without any delays plus the presentation of each dish was top class. What I Recommend - Appetizers: Soya Kebab, Ghee Roast Chicken, Keto Roast Chicken. Mains: Wild Mushroom Burger, Veg Keg's Signature Berry Pulav. Desserts: Lamington. Mocktails: Watermelon Twirl, Double Apple, Freaky Kit Kat Shake. So the meal at Kettle & Keg was great as the menu has variety, the ambience gives you options which is great. Hence I highly recommend this place.