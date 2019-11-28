Superb View, Killer Food & Amazing Cocktails In Pali Hill!

Cater road social: What I really love about this place is that, one gets an amazing view of the sea (depends on your placing). A comfortable and cool place to hangout with your friends. The food is delicious too. We ordered the fully loaded nachos and it was really tasty filled with cheese and sauce. The chilly paneer was quite good. The black label butter chicken was appetizing. A little spicy and a little sweet it was perfect. It tasted really good with the butter naan. Last but not the least for dessert, the chocolate blood bath was nice, though I felt it should have more of ice-cream. Prathamesh served us really well and was quite polite and understanding! Overall an awesome place to chill and try out some amazing food!