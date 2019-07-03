A Really Nice Change Of Pace Then Regular South Indian Cuisine Experience

IDlish serve some unique and traditional items like vadai, pongal rice, podi uthappam and paniyaram. They also have really good combos and reasonable portion size. Pleasant to eat with all the three chutneys and spiced sambhar. Service was attentive and quick. The only concern is the minimalistic outdoor open seating place. Citrus Cooler: Regular mojito with chia seeds. African peri peri idli: traditional idli given spicy masala twist. A medley of chopped veges, peri peri masala and secret spices. Fiery cottage cheese quesadilla: I personally enjoyed the quesadilla more. Very bold yet balanced flavours. Mozzarella cheese and paneer given Mexican twist. Waffle sandwich: This unique waffle was mainly a takeaway dish. Aloo sabji sandwiched between waffles. Texture good but taste wise average. Was plain with no other vegetables. Cheese lava dosa: Cheese overloaded dosa topped with mayo. Look and feel amazing. Taste wise really good.