A Regional Cuisine Speciality Delivery Kitchen

The zesty kitchen specialises in authentic regional cuisines hence the menu has Mangalorean, Malvani, Kolhapuri, Goan, Kerala, Bengali, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Chettinad, Hyderabadi and Awadhi dishes being available. Therefore the menu is excellent here and they have mentioned that they have a region-specific chef and trust me you actually feel that in every dish as the richness of spices used is perfect. The balance of dishes for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians is good. Price wise it is pocket-friendly and the quantity is great. I tried vegetarian dishes and the food was great. The delivery was on time plus the packaging is excellent.