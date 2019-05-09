Enjoy The Best Delicacy At ARK 2.0 In Marriott

Fine Dining

ARK 2.0 - Courtyard By Marriott

Andheri East, Mumbai
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Courtyard By Marriott, Near Mumbai International Airport, Andheri Kurla Road, Andheri East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

I visited ARK 2.0 – Courtyard by Marriott few days back with friends. It is huge classy place with great ambience. The staff were very helpful in deciding the menu. Overall, the food was worth it but Thai curry rice and the Prawns starters took my heart away. I could have it as many times I wish too. Largely, a great sophisticated place to be around.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

