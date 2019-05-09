I visited ARK 2.0 – Courtyard by Marriott few days back with friends. It is huge classy place with great ambience. The staff were very helpful in deciding the menu. Overall, the food was worth it but Thai curry rice and the Prawns starters took my heart away. I could have it as many times I wish too. Largely, a great sophisticated place to be around.
Enjoy The Best Delicacy At ARK 2.0 In Marriott
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Also On ARK 2.0 - Courtyard By Marriott
Comments (0)