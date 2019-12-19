A Royal Marathi Baithak At Purnabrahma

Casual Dining

Purnabramha

Thane Area, Mumbai
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Dosti Imperia, Shop 20, Chitalsar, Opp. R Mall, Manpada, Thane, Maharashtra

For those who're looking to have a royal treatment this weekend, plus an amazing ambience paired with delicious Maharashtrian cuisine, Purnabrahma in Thane West is the right place for you. The people, the flavours, the comfort and the tradition - everything is set to make your meal worthwhile!

₹500 - ₹1,000

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

