For those who're looking to have a royal treatment this weekend, plus an amazing ambience paired with delicious Maharashtrian cuisine, Purnabrahma in Thane West is the right place for you. The people, the flavours, the comfort and the tradition - everything is set to make your meal worthwhile!
A Royal Marathi Baithak At Purnabrahma
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
Also On Purnabramha
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 700
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)