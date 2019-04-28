Cafe Serene

Cafes

Cafe Serene

Dongri, Maharashtra
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Virgin Beach, Dongri, Maharashtra

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Cafe Serene has an amazing view with extremely nice ambience and the extremely chilled out service. A perfect venue for a date or a chilled weekend with your friends and just don't miss the sunset here. I would suggest you visit this place after 5:30 pm to have a perfect date with your loved one. The music they play just adds onto the mood. So guys, hurry up and have the most romantic date with your partners or friends at Serene.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

