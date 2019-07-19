Slaying It In SoBo: A Townie Girl's Guide To Partying in South Mumbai

Begin your Friday night with an early dinner and pregame drinking session at Cricket Club of India, Bombay Gymkhana, Willingdon Club, Breach Candy Club or the Radio Club. These gymkhanas have bar nights which are fun to hit-up for cheaply priced cocktails and a lively crowd as well.

Not a member of these clubs? Head to 145 in Kala Ghoda, Ghetto in Breach Candy or The Dirty Buns in Kamala Mills too are a great pregaming option if you’re not a member of any of the gymkhanas. While you drink, munch on some of their small plates before you head out. We love the pav bhaji cones and the raan bao in Kala Goda.