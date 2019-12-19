This SoBo Resto Bar Is Perfect For Your Private Parties & Sports Bar Experience

36 Downtown is a new outlet located within walking distance from the Grant Road Station. For starters, this outlet has decent interiors with the right amount of lighting (bright when needed) and goes completely low to host a party. Essentially this is a place to have a good time with friends and family and can host around 50 people at a time. A tiny corner bar station, two massive 65 inch LED screens for wonderful uninterrupted viewing experience, secluded DJ console with a power packed sound and a good soundproofing experience. With all this, the food and the drink are also delightful and enough to put a big smile back on your face. As a group of friends, we had tried the following: Cocktails: ▶Downtown Sour – Recommend ▶Orangini – Recommend ▶Green Jalapeno Martini – Recommend ▶Rum Infused Mango - Skip ▶Chowpati Ka Rum Puri - Average Mocktails: ▶Spicy Meiden - Average ▶Melon Cooler - Average Starters & Mains: ▶Stuffed Tandoori Allo Nazakat – Recommend ▶Chicken Taipei(large) – Recommend ▶Fire Roasted Mandarin Chicken – Recommend ▶Paneer Dilruba Kabab – Recommend ▶Cottage Cheese Jaing's style - Average ▶Lucknowi Ghotala Korma - Average ▶Fish fillet in choice of sauce (hot garlic) - Average ▶Combo Boxes (Veg & Non-Veg) - Average Summary: ▶ Interiors – 5/5 ▶ Service – 5/5 ▶ Drinks – 5/5 ▶ Food – 4/5 ▶ Presentation – 4/5 ▶ Quantity – 5/5 ▶ Value F. Money – 5/5