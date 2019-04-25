A Spanish Treat At This Uber Cool BKC Restaurant!

Bars

Uno Mas - Tapas Bar Kitchen

Bandra East, Mumbai
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inspire BKC, Unit 2, MGL Gas Pump Service Lane, Bandra East, Mumbai

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The food is different! You'll find a few spices but with a burst of flavours that come from one main ingredient and this itself makes the food very unique. There are a large variety of appetisers and if you are a seafood lover, go for the fish in butter sauce and prawns. Hence, drop by Uno Mas- Tapas to binge on all kinds of seafood!

What Could Be Better?

The portion sizes we thought were too little and could be better.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae, Big Group

