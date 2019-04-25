The food is different! You'll find a few spices but with a burst of flavours that come from one main ingredient and this itself makes the food very unique. There are a large variety of appetisers and if you are a seafood lover, go for the fish in butter sauce and prawns. Hence, drop by Uno Mas- Tapas to binge on all kinds of seafood!
A Spanish Treat At This Uber Cool BKC Restaurant!
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The portion sizes we thought were too little and could be better.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae, Big Group
Also On Uno Mas - Tapas Bar Kitchen
Bars
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
- Wi-Fi Available
Comments (0)