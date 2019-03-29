A Spanish-Mumbai Love Affair!

Situated at the Empresa Hotel, Lokhandwala, Loco Loca is a casual Indo-Spanish Restaurant. Less than a year old, this amazing restaurant is an open air restaurant with a strong vibe. With a capacity of accommodating nearly 40 people, Loco Loca is beautifully themed in warm hues. The decor and furniture take you immediately to your comfort place. You'd rather be here, sipping on Sangrias, than anywhere else. The decor makes it highly Instagrammable and though you're right in the centre of the city, you feel disconnected at the same time. We loved every single view of this place. The menu is designed by Chef Ajay Chopra, one of the judges of MasterChef India and the kitchen is supervised by Chef Rajendra, who kindly took us through the menu. We saw a lot of local as well as international elements, majorly focusing on Spanish cuisine with Indian twists. The menu is age-friendly and caters to all age groups: from slushies to sangrias. Coming to food, we loved every single dish we tasted: Food: Bombay Hawkers: 3.5/5 Japenese style Tempura served with Mumbai dry garlic chutney. We dig this combo! Khopoli Croquettas: 4.5/5 A unique twist on the iconic "Vada", this dish was a star. Feta and Co.: 5/5 We love salads and this was definitely one of the best ones we have had. Feta with the freshness of orange, avocado and watermelon couldn't go wrong. Loaded Nachos: 4/5 Their absolute best seller. Instead of the normal yellow corn chips, we got some charcoal nachos with a lot of colourful guacamole and sour cream on top. We would have loved it even more if it were a little more cheesy. Verdure Pizza: 5/5 Baked in a wood oven, this pizza was insane. Covered in pesto with fresh vegetables, the paper thin crust blew us away. Fungi Poppers: 5/5 Forest mushrooms with perfectly rich and creamy leeks and porcini dust, fungi Poppers shines in the course. Cookie Dough Cheesecake: 5/5 This is hands down the best cheesecake we have tried. Everyone needs to try this. We can't describe it in words. It was HEAVEN. Drinks: Strawberry Ice Tea: 4/5 Loved the freshness of the strawberry and tea, which went very well together. Breezy Bellini: 4.5/5 After a long tiring day, a Bellini with a dash of star anise can instantly lift anyone's mood. Strawberry and Lychee Slushie: 5/5 Bringing out the child in me, this slushie is going to be my go to from now on. Felt like eating strawberries and lychees in ice form. All we're saying is we know there's no escaping the hectic Mumbai life, but Loco Loca can give you the seclusion and luxury of an instant getaway, away from the hustle bustle of the city. Be it a romantic date, a family outing or just a group of friends hanging out, this place will definitely make your visit worth and stomachs happy.