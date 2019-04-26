A Summer Without Mangoes Is A Summer Wasted! So Head To This Juice Corner ASAP

Keep Calm, Khao Aam🙋🏼‍♀The dessert that we crave for, for a year long, is finally here! You need not head to a fancy place & spend a bomb to satiate your mango lust. This one at Bunty Juice Corner (mango cream) is only for ₹250. PS: please don’t get intimidated by their set up, I promise it’s hygienic & hundred per cent tummy safe!

Need more branches across the city

Under ₹500

Bae, Big Group, Family

