From Yum Cocktails To Amazing Delights, Drinkery 51 Has It All!

Drinkery 51 is a dapper place! I loved the vibe here. Music plays throughout and a good space to dance around! Coming to the food, it was great, 🔸Cointreau Island cocktail was palatable! It is a fusion of orange juice, cranberry juice, and bartenders secret! 🔸Roast garlic chicken tikka was delicious! 🔸Kung pao chicken was something quite different from what I've had and it was really good! 🔸The chicken tikka masala was appetizing! The quantity was plenty. 🔸Mac and cheese Being a mac and cheese lover, I found it decent. Here too, I found the quantity was adequate. 🔸Hazelnut chocolate mousse was mouth-watering! Loved the adornment, it made it harder to resist! 🔸Baked Philadelphia Cheesecake I would say perfect for cheesecake lovers out there! Overall, I adore the place, its happening and fun. The decor and interiors are quite interesting too! A must go!