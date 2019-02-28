A Thematic Gastro Pub Showcasing A Bit Of London

London Taxi a thematic gastropub, inspired from the exuberance of London city plans to give the city revellers a swell time at the party district of Mumbai, being the only standalone restaurant property in Kamala Mills. Equipped with scintillating decor it is a give away for the lifestyle based in London which can be enjoyed without actually having to go there. The commonality between the maximum city & London would be the fast moving lifestyle with motivation or undying spirit to only better it. Keeping in mind the aforementioned things, the concept of progressive global cuisine has been curated by Michelin star chef Nagraj Bhatt with ensuring every detailing in the preparation especially the desserts. The pub also boasts of best liquid Concoctions poured by the Creative genius Ami Shroff, India’s first female flair bartender. Special mention to Mr Abbey who was very courteous and good at his job. He helped us with suggesting a few signature preparations and also few other preparations which is distinct & unique to find in this city. Mocktails & Starters: How often do you come across certain concoction which is healthy and yet tastes really good without any added preservatives or sugar? Raw punch:- From the healthier section of drinks, this potion is comprised of carrot, pineapple & ginger juice. The materials used are very fresh and the mocktails are prepared right from the start process whenever an order is placed and its availability in the evening is not a guarantee at all. Detox:- The intricate detailing could leave you dumbfounded especially if you are in love with something like this. The natural sweetness of beetroot, raspberry & watermelon does not overpower the bitterness and vice versa. Considering all aspects a health drink never can be totally sweet. Recommended We asked Mr abbey to serve us smaller portions of starters so as to ensure, we get to taste a lot of those. Watermelon Feta Salad:- The last time I enjoyed this was when I visited The American joint and after that, it was disappointment followed by another disappointment. LONDON TAXI brings to you exhilarating presentation along with some inventive taste of a complex salad. This is a must try if you drop by LT. Highly recommended. Peri Peri mushroom on Toast:- Not really a fan of whole cooked mushroom because it becomes chewy if not cooked properly. MR. Abbey described the presentation of this fusion mushroom preparation and I didn't give a second thought of whether I should order or not. The bread, sauces & dips are prepared in-house and the peri-peri infused mushroom on the top of this homemade artisan bread was just so good. Highly recommended! Ricotta Tomato Bondaa:- Bonda has its roots set in the states of Kerala & Tamil Nadu. It's very much a regular snack time preparation and is more of a sophisticated version of the vada pav famous in Maharashtra. London taxi amazes you by combining semolina (obtained from granulating wheat) & hung curd to prepare bonda serving it with south Indian dips of pacchadi & puli inji jam. I really regret asking Abby for a smaller portion. Highly recommended! Cream Cheese Broccoli:- I was confused between the charcoal bao (which sounds exciting) and cheese broccoli. Instead, I decided on cream cheese broccoli because Bao is heavy on the stomach and hence can't try other starters. The broccoli was well cooked and literally sauteed in cheese. The best part of the dish were the dips that were served along with the broccoli especially the tomato chilli jam! Welsh Rarebit Doughnut:- The chef's special or the signature preparation as one would like to term it, the super crunchy in-house made biscuits were topped with spicy tomato and star anise chutney. This was the first time I got to taste the star anise tree based preparation which is native to northeast Vietnam and southwest China. Overall a very unique addition to the lunch spread. Main Course & Desserts: We really didn't have much space left in our stomach and preferred less of the main course to ensure that our cravings for specially made desserts are satisfied. So we tried only one main course: Parsley Vegetable Curry:- Cottage cheese tossed in coconut based curry more on par with Hyderabad based curry and mixed with mushrooms, broccoli & courgette served along with garlic kulcha. The kulchas were smaller in size but 4 of those pieces were served. A person who is fond of Thai based preparation would surely love this one. Elderflower Panna Cotta:- Never ever have I tried elderflower in such a type of preparation and kudos to the chef to come up with such a brilliant idea. This item of confectionery constituted of lavender pearls, fruits & cardamom tuile apart from the wobbly pannacotta at the centre of the plate. Highly recommended. Mascarpone & Raspberry Sorbet:- Kind of a parfait though not served in a glass, this flavoured frozen dessert had a luxurious appeal with the spread of its own. The beet orange had a definitive strong taste whereas the rose meringue was a bit of let down if compared to the other parts of the desserts. Lavender pearls is a common spotting among the preparation here and look like caviar. Highly recommended. Squash Maple Payasam Ice cream:- The south Indian highlight certainly lasts till the desserts arrive and payasam is a dear favourite amongst most of the dessert lovers. This was more of a complicated style of artistry on chef's part with a slash of payasam in the middle surrounded with a scoop of squash payasam ice cream accompanied by banana cake and beer caviar. The number of small portions of each identifiable delicacy is just too high. Highly recommended. Would I ever visit this place again in the future? Hell yeah, Why not!