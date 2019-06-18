A Treat From Gujju-Land At Manuhaar

Manuhaar features authentic Gujarati and Marwari decor in a classy sit-down format. Each dish is loaded with ample of pure ghee and the taste of it pervades in every item effortlessly. Some of my favourites were the aam-rass and the kadi. The types of pickles, welcome starters of baati and Dahi Wada along with the chaas and Kairi Panna also had been my surprise. The hospitality was impeccable. I quite liked the khichdi and the rotla. Served hot and generously doused with ghee, it totally made my evening. The paneer dishes were definitely fabulous and down to every chutney, the flavours were unique. Undoubtedly, it was the best vegetarian experience I've had! The meal is priced at INR 1600 approximately on weekdays and features an unlimited thali. Three gravy vegetables with a couple of dry ones, ample of starters, daal, rice, daal baati churma and more feature in this delicious thaali.