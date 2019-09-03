History Hotspot: A Visit To Bhau Daji Lad Museum Is A Must For Every Mumbaikar

If you're a resident of Mumbai, then a visit to this museum is a must. If you want to learn about the history of Mumbai, how this island city came into formation, who were its original inhabitants and so much more, then there's no better place than the Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum. The museum has been restored and many old-timers say it looks exactly like how it did years ago (they've even got the exact shade for the walls). You can take a tour organised by volunteers. The tour will last for almost an hour where they will take you through each and every part of the museum and give you an insight into how the city changed over the years. There are free public tours every Saturday and Sunday at 11:30 AM (and 12:30 PM for Hindi And Marathi tour). If you've got kids in your family, we say you definitely take them for a visit here. Personally, I love visiting this place over the weekends and suggest you do too. There's also a zoo next door which isn't very good anymore, but you could always go in there for a walk. What It's Popular For: Miniature clay models, maps, rare books, lithographs, historic documents etc. What We Love: Audio guides, disabilities-friendly environment (includes ramps and hydraulic lifts), themed private tours. Fees: INR 10 for adults (13+) & INR 5 for children. The last batch of the tickets are sold at 5:30 PM, so make sure you buy the tickets before it. How To Get There: The best way to get there is by train. It's just a 2 minutes walk from Byculla station. However, you can also get off at the Mahalaxmi station and take a cab from there. There are plenty of buses as well, which drop you right opposite the Rani Baug. And if you're getting your car, there are parking facilities within the compound.