An Adorable Little Cafe Known For Their Hospitality & Awesome Food

Attention to detail and quality ingredients is an undeniable fact at Dinshaw's Xpress Cafe. Ideally located near Borivali station at a walkable distance of 7-10 mins. Situated in the cross lane opposite Manubhai Jewellers. Finding it is not a problem. Upon entering the place was bright, clean and nicely decorated with food quotes. Walls are enriched with funky quotes. An indoor sitting arrangement that can seat around 40-50 guests. They have some amazing options. Truly diversified menu serving Italian, Mexican, Indian, Continental n Parsi food. The servers are knowledgeable and helped us with a few recommendations and best sellers. Ginger-Pallonji soda- I loved their ginger flavoured soda. Smooth yet strong and surely induce some nostalgia. Frozen Alaska kiwi- A refreshing mocktail is synonymous to golas. Presentation is really good. Dinshaw's special Italian garlic bread- Their version of Cheese Blooming bread. The garlic bread was really fresh. Mozzarella cheese of awesome quality that stretches over a mile. A cheesy appetizer to please your taste buds. Mac & Cheese Pizza- Three of my fav in one dish- pizza, cheese and macaroni. A huge portion of macaroni with cheese sauce onto the thin crust pizza. Classic Penne Pesto- Comprised of penne pasta made with pesto sauce and garlic. The pasta was well cooked with exotic ingredients like broccoli and bell pepper. Berry Pulao- An exotic pulao made Parsi style. Super fresh ingredients like cranberries, cashew nuts and secret spices made the pulao drool worthy. Potato coated with masala tasted really good. Spinach rice with paprika sauce- A Mexican delicacy presented beautifully. Green rice (colour derived from spinach) containing paprika based tomato gravy. Seasoned and cooked very well. A delicious combination of rice and gravy. Dhansak Dal- A traditional Parsi dish made with masoor and toor daal. A rare dish with good flavours. Do try this speciality dish. Chocolate Toffee Turtle- An amalgamation of chocolate, vanilla, brownie ice cream, cookies. nuts and caramel sauce. A scrumptious feast. I typically love salted caramel things which were well balanced with sweet flavours. Overall, this is an awesome spot displaying thoughtful execution of veg comfort food.