It’s 2017 and it’s time to take fitness and healthy living seriously. It may not be easy, but hey, what’s the challenge otherwise, right? And staying healthy doesn’t mean cutting out the fun from your life, it only means find other and alternative methods that will go on to benefit your body. Mumbai has many options for health freaks, below are some of my favourites.
Raw Food, Bootcamp & Apps: A Yoga Teacher's Guide To Being Healthy In Mumbai
For A Quick Bite
My first preference would always be Prism, the Healing Institute at Grant Road. The food there is raw/vegan {which I enjoy despite not being vegan}, delicious and made with so much love. Literally everything on the menu is amazing, including the dessert. I also like going to Saboro at Churchgate- their zucchini rolls and peanut butter flax seed smoothie are a must try.
- Price for two: ₹ 450
For Sweet Indulgence
Being healthy doesn’t mean giving up on chocolate. The quaint and quiet Kala Ghoda Café is never disappointing – their flourless chocolate cake and hot chocolate is my go-to on a crappy day.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
For A Workout
Although I usually practice yoga at home, there are times I do get lazy. For times like these, I attend Rustom Warden’s bootcamp classes in the mornings at Oval Maidan. He teaches a balanced circuit which involves cardio and strength work through one’s own body weight. Other than that, I enjoy going for a run to the race course.
For A De-Stress Session
I usually do my own meditation practice at home, most of the times it’s yoga nidra and sometimes breathing practices and aum chanting. If you find it hard to disconnect mentally, you can take help. Head Space is a good app for beginners to start meditating.
