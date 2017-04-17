Looking for the two best things in the world? This home baker combines aamras and cake to make every mango-lover drool all day, all night!
Mango Lovers, Rejoice! This Home Baker Makes Aamras Cake & It's Amazing
- Price for two: ₹ 300
- Delivery Available
Pulp Down
Shaily Sanghvi, i.e, the Next Door Baker is ready to go all mango with her specialty aamras cake. This beauty is a dainty moist vanilla cake slathered in rich aamras, layered in mango cream and topped with lots and lots of Alphonso mango chunks {drools}. If that’s not enough, the aamaras drip on the sides makes it finger-licking good!
The best part? There is no added sugar in the cream because the real sweetness comes through the Alphonso she uses. Magical indeed! She also bakes some amazing customised cakes and cupcakes {now you know whom to order from for your next birthday}.
So, We're Saying...
We are sure this is what Katrina Kaif must be dreaming of in her mango ad. So it does take two to mango and get going!
#LBBTip
For those who want to skip the cake, fear not. She will even make this one in a jar!
