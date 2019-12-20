Green Thumbs, Save Your Money: This Goregaon Nursery Is Selling Plants For INR 15

The long road that drifts from the Western Expressway takes you to Aarey Colony, an integral part of the city and the only part of the city with the biggest forest cover. It’s quaint and is home to Aarey Nursery. People looking to deck up their houses with plants, look no further. Each plants costs you INR 15 here and they also give you tips on how to maintain them. The nursery is a Maharashtra government undertaking and tells you to BYOP {Bring Your Own Pots} to the nursery ’cause they don’t sell them.

The officials and gardeners inside are super helpful when it comes to information about the plants, soils, manure and maintenance. They don’t have a phone number so you’ll have to drop by between 8am to 12pm or 2pm to 5pm.