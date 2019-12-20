It's Confirmed: This Fort Bookstore Has The Best Deals And Steals In Town

Located right opposite the CST station, you'll spot a tiny book store with a huge banner saying 'Rs. 100 Only'. Books plus discount, well, we had enough reason to check it out.



Original books here are sold at the price of INR 100 and that comprises both bestsellers and uncommon books. At the very entrance of the shop the collection of these 100-bucks-a-copy books are displayed, along with the first three bookshelves which are filled with them. Some of the books up for INR 100 are The Power Of Your Subconscious Mind, The Untold Vajpayee, Ram by Amish Tripathi, Think and Grow Rich etc.



The offers don’t end there, as everything else in the store (fiction, non-fiction, books on art, sport, music, travel, design, etc.) has a minimum of 20 per cent off extending till even 85 per cent.

Floor one is solely dedicated to children’s books. If owning a grand complete library is on your wish list, then check them out for their deals on the huge collection sets of encyclopedias. Also a publishing house in itself, they make the stress-relieving adult colouring books, too.