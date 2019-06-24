Eat! Eat! Repeat! Love all the dishes related to paneer so I tried Achari Paneer Tikka at Theko- Bar & Kitchen. It is one of the famous Appetizer of Punjabi Cuisine. The taste of this appetizer was so magical and delicious served with salads & green chutney 😋. Theko Bar & Kitchen is recently opened at Vile Parle and they have 2 floors. The ground floor is for regular dining while the first floor is for bar section.
Have An Undying Love For All Things Paneer?Then Drop By This New Kitchen & Bar
Lounges
- Price for two: ₹ 1600
- Delivery Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group
