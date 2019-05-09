Vegetarians Rejoice! Head To The Spice Republic For Some Amazing Veg-Cuisines! 😍

Spice Republic is located close to Borivali station, this place is heaven for Vegetarians!! 😍 The lit ambience, pleasant lights, polite staff, food with biggie twists. We ordered: 1. Bubble Gum Burst: People who love bubblegums should definitely go for this one. Quite different in taste compared to normal cocktails. Loved it. 2. Banta soda: Desi jeera masala soda. A perfect Indian drink. 3. Fusion Confusion: Crispy nachos cup of different colours filled with cottage cheese, olives, salsa sauce, sour cream, jalapenos, chilli mayo and cheese sauce. The dish looks super appealing and it tastes delicious as well. 4. Mexican cottage cheese shashlik sizzler: If you ever visit this place, sizzlers are a must try. Especially this one. Mexican noodles topped with Mexican sauce, sauteed cottage cheese and sauteed veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, zucchini, french beans, carrots and also kidney beans and served with potato wedges and shashlik sauce. I'm so much in love with their sizzlers. 😍 5. Chhole Bhature: I'm so glad the waiter suggested this dish. Chholes are cooked so well and tasted so so delicious. This ain't a miss if you go to this place. 6. Republic Special Biryani: Being a fan of Biryani, I always prefer to order Biryani at all the restaurants I go to. This Biryani was cooked in a naan with added veggies. Rice and veggies cooked so well, it had the aroma of saffron and elaichi, and also it had a good amount of fried cashews making it tastier. 7. Life and death by chocolate: Gooey truffle pastry with crunchy hazelnut ice cream. This was super delicious. 8. Chocolate soil: It had small pieces of cake and vanilla ice cream. You can miss this one. Looking for a vegetarian delight? Head to the Spice Republic! 😍