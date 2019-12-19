This Decor Store In Fort Preserves Rare And Unique Artefacts From Europe

An art collector? An admirer of artefacts and souvenirs? Or, a fan of history and culture? Here’s a store that reeks of opulence and luxury. Called Art And Crafts, they have a treasure from countries like Italy and France which is known for historic monuments and culture. The owner claims that his store houses some of the most unique and nowhere-to-be-found artefacts and accents. From the aesthetic dancing Natraj showpiece to a rare Ravana statute – these collectables come with a heavy price tag. For instance, the owner showed us a pretty accent of a lady wearing a unique black pearl necklace which was worth INR 40 lakh. He pointed out to another artefact which was over 100 years old. And right next to it was a collectable from Italy whose value is worth $2,800 (approximately 2 lakhs). Well, they even buy rare and unique artefacts, historic statues and vases. So, if you have an antique that you want to sell, this store is one option. You might get a great resale value for it. Looking at the price tag, one thing’s for sure, this store is not for casual window shopping. It specifically targets a niche audience who are art collectors. However, we’d say you drop by the store, you never know you might find something amazing for your home (hopefully, within your budget).