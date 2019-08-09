Addery is the brain child of sister-duo, Shreyal and Libha Jane who have this cute store Andheri, as well as near Opera House in SoBo. They spoke to us whilst arranging the newly arrived collection, and told us that it took them a while to transform the store to what it is now. Their father, Dilip, took charge of the store from painting it all up, to designing the decor, it was hard work all way along. Addery, in a sense, is the budget fashion boutique we’ve all been waiting for. They source their collection while travelling around the world, especially Thailand and Korea, and get back with the most quirky pieces.

The store is very aesthetic and every piece of clothing speaks for itself. We found gorgeous flowing gowns, to glittered skirts and jackets that belong on London streets, with sequins, mind you. They keep adding to their collection every 10 days or so, and have hand picked everything themselves. They also have a lovely collection of bags, shoes, accessories and limited scarves. However, for us, the pricing stood out. For a collection that’s so fashionable and youthful, they were all priced decently. A cute summer skirt cost INR 1,500 and basic tee cost INR 800.

Addery is a shopper’s dream coming true. If you’re looking for a quirky yet fashionable wardrobe, just step into their closet of dreamy prints and shop away to glory.

