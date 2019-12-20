Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here

We visited a few of the shops and were surprised at the deals, and wondered why we ever go to the flagship stores when you get original brands at such good rates here.

The brands available are Nike, Puma, Reebok, Skechers, Adidas, Fila, Asics, among a few lesser known ones. There are over 15 shops, some being distributors of two or three brands.

Most smaller stores which have a dealership with some brands start with 10 per cent discount on the latest collections of shoes. These are available here two-three months after they are in the main showrooms. Then each one varies and goes up to 50-60 per cent easily, some shops offering more discount than the rest on men’s and women’s sneakers and other fitness gear too.

A word for the wise, though: the best deals {and variety} you can get are available at the individual factory stores of Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Reebok, so do keep a lookout for those.