We found a street in Parel that is full of factory outlet stores of the best sports brands, and fulfils all our sneakerhead fantasies at cheap prices and heavy discounts.
Get Nike, Adidas And Puma Sneakers At More than 50 Per Cent Off Here
We visited a few of the shops and were surprised at the deals, and wondered why we ever go to the flagship stores when you get original brands at such good rates here.
The brands available are Nike, Puma, Reebok, Skechers, Adidas, Fila, Asics, among a few lesser known ones. There are over 15 shops, some being distributors of two or three brands.
Most smaller stores which have a dealership with some brands start with 10 per cent discount on the latest collections of shoes. These are available here two-three months after they are in the main showrooms. Then each one varies and goes up to 50-60 per cent easily, some shops offering more discount than the rest on men’s and women’s sneakers and other fitness gear too.
A word for the wise, though: the best deals {and variety} you can get are available at the individual factory stores of Nike, Puma, Adidas, and Reebok, so do keep a lookout for those.
Anything Else?
Reebok’s individual store sells footwear, apparel, gym equipment, and even sports bras for one at 40 per cent discount, two at 50 per cent, three at 60 and four items {and more} at 70 per cent discount. The collection is genuinely good, and it’s just the place to stock up on your gym clothes. Nike usually has a 1 + 1 offer on everything, so with one sneaker you could get another pair free.
So, We’re Saying...
Hands down, this is our place now for getting any workout gear, whether we work out or not. You should save yourselves the money too and get the amazing, original products sold here.
Where: This whole street is on the stretch below Hindmata Flyover, right before Lalbaug.
