Get These Adorable Little Plants In Beakers From Tortus

Tortus is selling these tiny plants called succulents. They are desert plants, require minimal to no maintenance, and can add a chic look to any set up: your work desk, room, or even your college locker! They are indoor plants, and need to be watered twice a week in summer, and once a week in winters. The extremely friendly lady who makes these recommends that you talk to, and play music to these plants. What's more, the beakers and other containers come with classy leather handles which can be customised with one's initials for gifting purposes. Contact the Tortus founder, Raghav Sethi, on 9619990936.