Wake Up To A Picturesque Sunrise At This Campsite In Mahabaleshwar

Imagine waking up the sound of birds chirping, mist in the air and a gorgeous sunrise to add to all this beauty. While it sounds like a dream holiday, you can actually make that happen, at an affordable rate mind you, in a place close to Mumbai.

Camping out in a tent is truly a fun experience, and if you've never done it before, try giving this a shot. The Advait valley campsite is in Mahabaleshwar, 100 meters away from the Mahabaleshwar temple and two miles from Authur's Seat. The campsite is atop a garden overlooking the hills, so the view is heavenly, you also get to enjoy barbecues, a sun terrace and you can hike around the region to explore.

The place even has board games in case you''re feeling a little lazy and don't want to hike about. The place even has temporary art galleries, a game room and walking tours. Gift yourself the perfect experience already!