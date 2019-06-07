A View Like No Other: This Valley-View Villa Is Where You Need To Head To Next

Located in Mahabaleshwar, just five minutes away from the Mahabaleshwar temple is Advait Villa, which is replete with a garden, pool, a barbecue area, and a pretty patio.

The 4 BHK villa also has a gorgeous lake view that's the biggest selling point for us. What makes it even more special is that there's a hot tub that you can use, in addition to the outdoor pool. Apart from this, certain activities you can indulge in, right in the villa, is the games room, a playground for kids and even karaoke!

On the higher end of the spectrum (INR 45,000 plus taxes per night for 8 people), the villa isn't too far away from all the major points in Mahabaleshwar.

If you have any dietary restrictions, you can mention it to them before heading out there. They provide special diet meals at an extra cost.