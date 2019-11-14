Tick These Adventure Sports From Your Bucket List Before 2019 Ends
Scuba Diving And Snorkelling In Malvan
If you love watersports, then a trip to the Malvan is a must. While not as famous as the Andamans as a scuba venue, the Malvan Coast is a less explored diving and snorkelling location. You'll find M.T.D.C. trained instructors and there are several diving schools that you can explore if you're looking for a scuba experience here.
Where: Check out Shamika Scuba Diving, Harsha Scuba Diving, and Tarkarli Scuba Diving. There are also regularly organised trips via travel groups in Mumbai itself.
Cost: Prices vary as per packages. Approximately 2500 upwards.
White Water Rafting In Kolad
There's few things as exciting as the thrill of the rapids and for those of us who can't make it all the way to Rishikesh, there's a way to experience that same thrill right here in Maharashtra. Rush past the Sahyadri ranges in untouched green surroundings as you explore the rapids in Kolad.
Where: Check out Kundalika Water rafting, they organise a variety of water rafting adventures in Kolad
Cost: INR 900 on weekdays and INR 1,400 on weekends for only rafting. They also offer other packages, including a meal package and a stay package
Paragliding In Panchgani
Surrounded by hills, Panchgani is an ideal adventure sport destination in Maharashtra's Satara District. The hill station, nestled in the Sahyadri Range and the Krishna Valley, has ideal conditions for paragliding and parasailing thanks to its tabletop plateaus. If you've always wanted to take a leap into the unknown, this seems like the perfect place to do it! There are a number of operators and travel services that offer the chance to safely enjoy this sport.
Where: Temple Pilots offers both three-day courses as well as joyrides. The joyrides are ideal for beginners who want to experience the thrill of paragliding, but need more guidance. This tandem ride means you fly with a trained professional.
Cost: They offer three options for joyride: Classic Tandem, Instructional Tandem, and Acro Tandem. Rides start at INR 2500 on weekdays and 3500 on weekends for the Classic Tandem.
Ziplining In Lonavala
There's little to beat the thrill of zipping down a line high above the ground! We love that besides the rush of adrenaline you get, you also get a chance to appreciate the incredible scenery and natural beauty of the surrounding hills and forests as you zip down from 1250 feet in the air.
Where: Della Adventure Park. Besides zipline adventures (Flying Fox), Della also has a variety of other adventure activities like paintball, ATV adventures, buggy, rappelling, bull ride, zorbing, archery, artificial rock climbing and more.
Cost: You can opt for the Jumbo Pass at INR 5500 or the Day Pass at INR 2000 to get access to this activity.
Boating In Mahabaleshwar
If you're planning to visit Mahabaleshwar, don't miss out on boating on Venna Lake. Boating on this tranquil lake may not be quite as thrilling as some of the other activities on this list, but that doesn't make it any less fun. They have two options here: you can opt for a row boat or a paddle boat.
Where: Venna Lake is open to the public and you can buy tickets at the booth here.
Cost: INR 250 for 30 minutes, INR 440 for an hour. The boating club shuts at sunset.
Trekking In The Sahyadris
Mumbaikars, we're blessed to have easy access to so many fantastic trekking opportunities with the Sahyadri Mountains just a short bus or train ride away. From trekking the highest point in Maharashtra, which is Kalsubai Peak to the forested trails of Andharban or the historic steps of Naneghat, there is so much to explore. We suggest you hit your nearest outdoor store, stock up on hiking essentials and get going.
Where: While you can absolutely visit the forts and trails on your own if you are an experienced trekker, we suggest you accompany one of the many groups that make weekend treks and trips to these destinations. Treks & Trails, Travel Trikon, Mumbai Hikers and more organise regular visits.
Cost: If you're alone, it will depend on the transport you take and entry fees, if any. For traveler groups, they tend to cost between INR 900-1500 for day trips.
Waterfall Rappeling In Karjat
If you're an adventure seeker, a trip to Karjat and the Kondana Caves is incomplete without rappelling down the Kondana Waterfall. At a height of 110-120 feet, this waterfall offers a thrilling descent through the rushing water as you rappel down through the spray.
Where: Private tours are available online, plus travel groups and companies regularly organise trips. Treks & Trails organises these on request as well.
Cost: INR 1000 per person upwards
