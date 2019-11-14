Tick These Adventure Sports From Your Bucket List Before 2019 Ends

There's few things as exciting as the thrill of the rapids and for those of us who can't make it all the way to Rishikesh, there's a way to experience that same thrill right here in Maharashtra. Rush past the Sahyadri ranges in untouched green surroundings as you explore the rapids in Kolad.

Where: Check out Kundalika Water rafting, they organise a variety of water rafting adventures in Kolad

Cost: INR 900 on weekdays and INR 1,400 on weekends for only rafting. They also offer other packages, including a meal package and a stay package