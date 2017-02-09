Developed by a former gymnast and Broadway choreographer Christopher Harrison, aerial yoga is a trend that has taken over the city. One of the most fun ways to stay fit, it increases flexibility and combines pilates with calisthenics and aerial acrobatics. Here are a few places in the city to go to if the fitness bug has bitten you for good.
Want To Look Cool While Working Out? Head To These Aerial Yoga Studios
20-15 Fitness
They have functional training and aerial fitness on offer, and if you’re intimidated by the word ‘advanced level’ worry not. They have beginner classes as well. They also have shower facilities in case you want to head to office from there.
Classes start at INR 3,000 {functional training} and INR 4,500 {aerial fitness} per month.
Arts In Motion
Want to feel centered and calm? Join Aerial Silk fitness at Arts in Motion – a fitness studio based on dance choreography techniques. At INR 4,100 a month, they can teach you how to do a full split in the air. Also, they have classes for kids at INR 3,100 a month.
Studio 23
Studio 23 at Churchgate has handpicked instructors who are experts in their respected fields and come with a lot of experience. They also have ballet, Muay Thai and contemporary dance for adults. Their aerial yoga class starts at INR 2,800 for a month.
Sitara Studio
Aditi Deshpande, a renowned aerial fitness instructor in the city has classes at Sitara Studio. With its proximity to Lower Parel, the corporate hub, you can easily head on over here after work. Classes start at INR 4,800. Aditi also has classes across the city in case you can’t make it to Sitara Studio.
Kinspire Studio
Kinspire comes from two origins: kinesis and inspiration. They call themselves ‘movement Inspiration facilitators’ for they have in-house sports physicians, physiotherapists, strength and conditioning coaches, sports massage therapists, and aerial arts experts.Classes start at INR 4,400.
Anshuka Yoga
With the likes of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez already fans of this studio, Anshuka Yoga teaches ‘AirFit’ – an amalgamation of aerial yoga, aerial pilates and aerial fitness that uses traditional mat yoga with postures with pilates techniques, all while you’re suspended in soft fabric hammocks. Classes start at INR 4,400.
The Wooden Stage
The Wooden Stage has aerial gymnastics that’ll ensure you’re flexible and your body is toned as ever. Their classes start at INR 2,400 at their Vile Parle studio.
The Space
The Space is Juhu provides aerial silk and anti-gravity yoga that burns about 400 per workout session. Starting at INR 2,800 it’s one of the best ways to tone up your body while having fun.
