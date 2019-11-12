Bunk Classes? Drop By This Affordable Cafe For Their Classic Mocktails & Masala Fries!

Pokket Cafe is a very small cute café situated just 15 mins away from the station. It is spacious, and one of those café where you can chill with your friends. It's perfect for small meets. The food is quite delicious and also the rates are quite affordable. We had, PC Signature Mocktail: It was ice, mint and lemon-based mocktail. It had an average taste. Blue Ocean Mocktail: It was a syrup-based mocktail, I liked this one more than the signature one. Kit kat shake: It was a very thick shake with chocolate and ice cream, the cherry on the top made it more delicious . its too heavy makes you full. Butterscotch shakes A simpled flavour butterscotch milk. Tandoori Burger: The Burger was quite delicious, with the proper amount of sauces and patty was crispy and cooked as well. Masala fries: Bored with the normal fries we tried the masala fries, it was nice but more the spicy side. Mix sauce pasta: I loved the pasta, the quantity was perfect. the taste was perfect, the tangy flavours with the corn and cheese. Cheese Shots: A normal deep-fried cheese with potato. Overall, I liked this café for a small casual meet with friends.