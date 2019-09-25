Leap Of Faith: Our Guide To Affordable Therapists In Mumbai

Dr. Aleeka Kumar works with adults from the age of 16 upwards. Her approach is influenced by the psychoanalytic school of thought, and she believes in not using labels. Instead, she works on understanding the ‘why’ behind problems and working on how to make a change.

Area Of Focus: A lot of problems she usually deals with are those of anxiety, panic attacks, self-esteem issues, couples therapy and specifically, women abuse.

Duration: Somewhere between 50-60 minutes.

Fee: The fee charged is dependent on the condition and frequency. It can range between INR 500-3,000 depending on the client.

Contact: You may email her at aleeka.kumar@gmail.com or give her a call on 9820240447.