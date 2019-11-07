Hungry Much? This Pan Asian Place Is Definitely Winning Hearts!

Fatty Bao is a casual dining restaurant located on Linking Road at Bandra. They specialise in Sushi, Asian & Japanese cuisine. Veg food & drinks order: Food, * Assorted Dim-sum Basket * Crispy Tofu & Mock Meat Open Bao * Exotic Veggies with Silken Tofu in pickled chilli sauce * Black rice with truffle oil & edamame beans. Dessert * Lemon grass Creme Brûlée Drinks * Sakura Sakura ( Mocktail ) * ( whiskey based cocktail ) IMO Fatty Bao is one of those few places where the interiors are elegant, offers soothing ambience, food is beautifully presented, tastes delicious, service is quick & prices are reasonable which won’t burn a hole in your pocket.