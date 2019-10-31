Being a country of tea lovers, we don’t need an excuse to celebrate tea time with a high tea party now, do we? If you’re in Mumbai looking for a high tea experience, here are some of the high tea soirees that we loved!
Pinkies Up! Our Guide To The Classiest Afternoon Teas In Town
Gallops, Mahalaxmi
The Tea Charlies and Greens experience at Gallops is the new talk of the town, and why not! With a feast fit for a king, this high tea experience is one of the most luxurious and indulgent ones we’ve seen in the recent past. This British-styled restaurant makes for a cosy ambience for a high tea experience, and the menu is to die for! You’ve got classic teas, iced teas, green teas, scones, biscuits, sandwiches, samosas, cookies, tarts, tea cakes and macaroons.
When: Daily from 3pm to 6.30pm
Price: INR 799 per person
Taj Mahal Tea House, Bandra
A quaint café located inside a bungalow in a green corner of Bandra, the Taj Mahal Tea House is a favorite of many when it comes to relishing teas from around the globe. If you’re planning a tea-time date with bae or your girls, we highly recommend their high tea experience. They offer set platters during high-tea, and have options for both vegetarians and non-vegetarians. Teas, wraps, scones, puffs, tarts, sandwiches and tea cakes are available on the menu.
When: Daily from 3pm to 8.30pm
Price: INR 995 per person
Sea Lounge - Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Apollo Bandar
The Maharaja High Tea is as royal as it gets; with a luxurious tea ritual combined with a mouth-watering spread of scones, tea cakes, sandwiches, tarts and macarons, the high tea experience at Sea Lounge is one of the best that Mumbai has to offer. At an added cost, they also give you an option to add a bottle of wine or champagne to the spread.
When: Daily from 3:30pm to 6.30pm
Price: INR 1,950 per person
Yautcha, BKC
Yautcha in BKC is known for its Asian cuisine, but they also serve a fantastic afternoon tea experience that's worth talking about. Their tea menu is available from Monday to Friday and what's great is that they have a vegetarian menu and a regular menu. This includes a pot of tea, three dim sum baskets and a dessert as well. We suggest you try their macarons - they come in a variety of flavours and are the perfect bite-sized treat!
When: Monday to Friday from 4pm to 7pm
Price: INR 888 for the vegetarian menu, INR 999 for the regular menu per person
The Queen's Deck, Churchgate
If you're a tea enthusiast and a Mumbai resident, the chances are that you've been to Tea Centre at least once while it was open. We're super excited to announce that they have re-opened in an all new avatar as The Queen's Deck. The restaurant and tea cafe serves teas from their very own tea gardens in Darjeeling from the Goodricke Estate - including a selection of fine first flushes. The menu is continental all the way through and they've also got finger foods, sandwiches and snacks to pair with your cuppa.
When: 7am to 11pm
Price: A la carte. We hear that they are planning to add a set afternoon tea menu soon!
Taftoon, Bandra Kurla Complex
Taftoon in BKC takes diners along a journey along the Grand Trunk Road. Part of the experience is taking you on a culinary trail along the streets of Kolkata to Delhi through their high tea menu. Dig into Kanpur Ki Aloo Chaat, Kheema Aur Kulcha, and Calcutta Nizami Roll and wash it all down with a wide selection of teas.
When: 3.30pm to 6.30pm
Price: A la carte
