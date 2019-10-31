Pinkies Up! Our Guide To The Classiest Afternoon Teas In Town

The Tea Charlies and Greens experience at Gallops is the new talk of the town, and why not! With a feast fit for a king, this high tea experience is one of the most luxurious and indulgent ones we’ve seen in the recent past. This British-styled restaurant makes for a cosy ambience for a high tea experience, and the menu is to die for! You’ve got classic teas, iced teas, green teas, scones, biscuits, sandwiches, samosas, cookies, tarts, tea cakes and macaroons.

When: Daily from 3pm to 6.30pm

Price: INR 799 per person