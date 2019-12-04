It’s officially the party season of the year and also the best time to slay your Instagram feeds. We know your calendars must be full with all of them bachelorettes, wedding finale parties, pre-Christmas, Secret-Santa and of course, the most awaited, New Year’s eve! So ladies and gentlemen, bring out your pom poms and party playlists, check out our quick styling guide from AJIO.com which will sort out your wardrobe woes. Better yet, these picks are loved by Aditi Rao Hydari and Karan Tacker!
Stock Your Wardrobe With These Partywear Gems That Are Aditi Rao Hydari & Karan Tacker Approved!
Ladies, Kill It In Basics
If you prefer keeping things simple and basic, kickstart the party season in this classic combination of crew neck cotton t-shirt and mid-rise slim fit jeans. Simple, trendy and super comfy, you’ll surely be dancing the night away!
Gurrrl, Glam Up Your Style
Girls, add some drama to your wardrobe with this shimmery jumpsuit. We love how effortless it is, yet flatters your silhouette! Layer it with this AJIO.com's open-front fuzzy waterfall shrug for those breezy outdoor party evenings. Pair your set with this Broccaide Di embellished clutch with chain strap, and you're good to rock the night out!
Shimmy Your Way To The Dance Floor
Hit up the club in our favourite AJIO shimmery picks. Up your style and make a statement with this sequinned boat-neck shift dress or shimmery round-neck shift dress. Pair them with your favourite pair of black coloured boots and let your hair loose for a memorable night out!
Men, Call It A Charming Christmas Eve
Men, we remember y’all too! Check out this easy combination of AJIO.com checked slim fit shirt with patch pocket along with panelled bomber jacket with insert pockets. It’s stylish, fresh and so comfy, perfect for all those Christmas parties hosted at your place.
For The Perfect Nine-To-Dine
Got that big meeting at work but also have to hit up the club in the evening? Check out slim fit pink shirt with spread collar and team it up with this striped slim fit tapered trousers. Layer it with this trendy zip-front bomber jacket with insert pockets that will surely up your style statement through the day!
Slay Those Birthday Party Scenes
Bestie’s birthday scene coming up? Check out this cool combination of classic green shirt with patch pocket and the staple olive coloured slim fit flat-front chinos. Looks ultra-savvy for that perfect celebration with champagne and friends!
- Upwards: ₹ 699
