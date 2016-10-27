We Love This Gorgeous Alibaug Home-Stay With Its Very Own Infinity Pool

Firefly gained much popularity over the past few years as one of the most beautiful places to go for a mini vacation outside of Mumbai, but the standard only kept getting higher. The rooms are five, with place inside three cottages which go by the names of the Poolside cottage, the Gatekeeper cottage and the Glass cottage. There is an infinity pool with a view to die for, as it overlooks the valley and the Revdanda river.

You have plenty of ways to spend time here, as there is a huge library, TV, a PS3 {with games}, but the barbecue next to the pool is what steals the show for us. If you visit some time in December or January, you could also use the open wood fireplace to warm yourselves up next to the pool.

It is a completely pet-friendly property, and they have got their own little paws tottering around the house too, including Skylar, their half-breed pet.

#LBBTip: It’s best to go grocery shopping and carry them to the resort and ingredients aren’t very easily available there. Also, go and grab the glass cottage for yourself if you can. It’s supposed to have the best view.