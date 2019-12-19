All About The Senses: This Gorgeous Restaurant In The City Communicates With Gestures

Before we begin, let us tell you that certain restaurants have blown us away with either their food, the ambience, service or a mix of the two. When you experience the trinity, you're transported to a whole new level of awesome you did not expect to experience. Ishaara, just like the name suggests, communicates in gestures. With a single-minded purpose to encourage meaningful connections over comforting food, the restaurant exclusively employs people with speech and hearing impairment as their service staff. Diversity in the food scene is a new and welcome trend, but inclusion is something that stands out everywhere. Even back home. Alright, back to the ambience - large open spaces greet you as soon as you enter, leaving you impressed and thinking you're on a holiday in New York. Expansive, green, tropical and homely; it's the perfect mix to help you unwind and set the right mood for the day to come. The food is Indian with a contemporary twist, evolved without being molecular, and rich without being heavy. The menu has sign illustrations and every person in the restaurant has their own sign name. It's supremely easy to place your order and the smiling servers really make it a fun experience. We head to their live artisanal street-food counter for pani puris, samose chole and aloo tikki, to begin with. Thoroughly satisfied, we move on to the main course, sago tikki (red cabbage and potato), Malabar jumbo prawns, lotus root koftas, Kalicut king fish curry, Dindigal mutton biryani and Peshawari naan. Phew! Two words - comforting and filling! Sliding on to the desserts, they have a pretty impressive selection, with hot favourites like the Eton Mess, Yuzu lime mousse, flourless brownies, and so much more. Honestly, if you don't have a sweet tooth, you'll still find something you'd want to try out. The rustic greenhouse-themed restaurant is right inside Palladium mall, leaving you gobsmacked and playing with your mind by making you believe you've escaped the concrete jungle and entered a safe haven. Take some time out, pay it a visit, and appreciate all the good things in life. We certainly have.