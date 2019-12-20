All Delicatessen At This Beautiful Cafe At Lower Parel!

All Good Deli: The ambience of this place is lively and beautiful. They have imprints of leaves on the concrete, framed and hanged on the wall which looks beautiful. They have some amazing house colas and lemonades which are so refreshing. Loved the pink lemonade. They have a wide range of appetizers. Avocado hummus toasty - This was delicious and would highly recommend this. Sobo noodles and snow peas: A very different taste from the regular noodles and was light and healthy with all the peanuts. White sauce pasta - This was again delicious with apt quantity. Adzuki and sprout bean - This was again an amazing healthy burger with sweet potato fries which were yummy. Roasted bell pepper sandwich - This was huge and tasty Roasted bell pepper and basil pizza - This square pizza was scrumptious Kefir chilli garlic and peanut dip - this was so delectable. Highly recommended. If you have a sweet tooth don't miss the desserts from here they are heavenly. Flourless Brownie - it just melts in your mouth and so good. Red velvet pastry - U can easily have two in ago it's that's good. Blueberry loaf - It tastes as delicious as it looks. Apple crumbles - Don't miss this. A pretty amazing place for some healthy but delectable food