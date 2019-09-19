All Elements Café & Home Decor Have A Unique Concept. Visit Them Now!

All Elements Café and home décor have a unique concept. Apart from dining, the place also sells beautiful home décor items as well. A small café with 40 Pax serving amazing food. This is the second outlet to the list after a grand success at Khar. It’s a beautiful sit-down place with simple interiors. Went there for dinner on a weekday, a quiet place to enjoy a meal with family. The service is prompt and the staff is friendly. 🍹Means Mocktail 🍗Means Chicken 🍤 Means Prawns 🍄 Contains Mushroom 👌Means Highly Recommended Coming to the menu, we ordered 👌🍹Dates with Organic Muesli – Went for a healthy version this time. Milkshake made with premium quality dates and organic Muesli. The healthiest milkshake, Super Smooth & creamy. The taste was simply wow. 🍹Go Green – A mocktail with Kiwi & Pineapple juice. Love the tingly after-taste. A very refreshing drink to start the meal. 🍄 Mushroom Bruschetta – Four pieces of bruschetta with sautéed Mushroom. The cheese was simply delicious. Each bite would burst with flavours in the mouth. 🍤 Chipotle Prawns & Jalapeno in soft tacos – two soft tacos with prawns & jalapeno stuffing served with sour cream and salsa by the side. 👌🍗Grilled chicken & toasted Almond Crepes – Baked to perfection. Smooth, creamy and cheesy. Simply melts in the mouth. The Combination of chicken and almond was just perfect with the cheese. A Must-order item. For dessert we ordered: 👌Blueberry Cheesecake – perfectly set blueberry cheesecake with the right amount of sweetness. Loved the taste. Incredibly delicious. It is a must-try! 👌Belgian Waffles – Who could resist these crisp freshly baked waffles? Four pieces of waffles served on a wooden plate with maple syrup and chocolate syrup by the side. The taste was just perfect. Best way to end the meal with a sweet taste. Would like to visit the Khar outlet next time.