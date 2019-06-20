Listen Up Avenger Fans!Bookmark This Place In Bandra West For Some Amazing Food

Visited House Of Thanos yesterday. As the name was tempting I opted to visit this place as I too am an avenger fan and I must say I wasn't disappointed. I ordered Peri Peri chicken pizza which was thin crust, the chicken was fresh and well marinated. It was yummy and crunchy to have. Teriyaki chicken stir fry it was the best among a lot of fresh and tender chicken perfectly marinated and crunchy, it is served with spicy salad. Cold coffee and lemon ice tea were good and served in large glass. Quantity- enough for two Quality- good Recommended- hell yeah!