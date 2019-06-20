Listen Up Avenger Fans!Bookmark This Place In Bandra West For Some Amazing Food

Cafes

House Of Thanos

Bandra West, Mumbai
Rizvi Mahal Building, 7 & 8, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

What Makes It Awesome?

Visited House Of Thanos yesterday. As the name was tempting I opted to visit this place as I too am an avenger fan and I must say I wasn't disappointed. I ordered Peri Peri chicken pizza which was thin crust, the chicken was fresh and well marinated. It was yummy and crunchy to have. Teriyaki chicken stir fry it was the best among a lot of fresh and tender chicken perfectly marinated and crunchy, it is served with spicy salad. Cold coffee and lemon ice tea were good and served in large glass. Quantity- enough for two Quality- good Recommended- hell yeah!

What Could Be Better?

Make salad a bit less spicy please

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

