South Bombay Bar: For A Perfect Weekend For All The workaholics

South Bombay Bar is really a good place to have food when it comes to taste and alluring ambience. The presentation of the food was really tempting and beautiful. The ambience looked stunning and even couldn't get enough of it. My orders were: -Cheesy Jalapeno Mushroom: Really what a starter amazing. The taste was unique and also it was crispy and delicious. -Paneer Londonwala: This is like the best mains course for vegetarians. It has that perfect masala, sweet to taste and the paneer was so soft and as a whole it was great. -Wok Tossed Chilli Garlic Potatoes: The French fries were tossed in a chilli garlic gravy and served at its best. The taste was really distinct. -Frozen mojito: A pile of ice at the top of the drink made it look of tempting. And it also tasted different from a regular mojito and good. -Tom Yum Mocktail: This one was the spicy mocktail I ever had it was really spicy that had a blend of chilli cheery tomatoes and other spicy ingredients. Really unique. -Maska Martini: It was a coffee based Martini served in a good old Martini style glass. Damn tasty. -Blueberry Kulfi: This was a yummy dessert and really refreshing one. The blueberry Kulfi was chopped in pieces and served and tasted so good. After what I experienced I would really love to visit this restaurant once again!!