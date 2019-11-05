On Weekends, Treat Yourself To This Amazing Bhori Thali!

Sam's Bohri Zaika: For the first time, I had Bohri food, recommended by many I finally decided to give this place a try. I am absolutely in love with the bohri food here. The food is home-cooked has its taste and flavours. The traditional way was followed from washing hands to having a pinch of salt at the end. The Bohri thal consists of : -Lemon Cooler: The refresher drink was served. Quite decent love the pudina flavour in it. -Lajawab Shammi Kebab: They are Mutton Kebabs, the kebab was perfectly cooked and soft. -Mazedaar Chicken Samosa: This was something I could resist. Firstly the cover was so crispy and the second chicken stuffing was delicious. -Masti Mutton kheema Samosa: The mutton kheema samosa, the samosa was crispy and tasty. I had this for the first time and I liked it. -Shandaar Mutton Haleem Bohri Khichdi: This is something interesting, the twist to the normal khichdi, it is a full meal in itself because it has everything like mutton, dal and rice which traditional bohri masala as well. -Bohri Khari Chawal: This is again their traditional recipe which has normal rice with some caramelized onions and the Khari is made with chicken and some traditional bohri masala. -Nawaabi Kheer: I found it similar to the phirini , but the best thing about it was not that sweet which made me more perfect with the meal. -Pan: We ended our meal with a meetha pan. The food was super delicious and also tasty, being home cooked it was perfect. The food wasn’t cooked that spicy also made us feel light. A must visit place if you love bohri food. Do give it a try.