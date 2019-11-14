Visit This Cute Little Cafe For Amazing Quick Bites In Andheri!

img-gallery-featured
Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

What Makes It Awesome?

Popped at Aromas for as quick lunch. They have a decent ambience and the food was also on point. We ordered a Alfresco, waffle, and hummus. The service was pretty good and the staff was welcoming as well. Overall, it is a go-to cafe for some amazing quick bites and also to spend time with your friends.

What Could Be Better?

Everything was just perfect.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default
Cafes

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Andheri West, Mumbai
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Link Plaza Commercial Complex, 13 & 14,Bhau Tatoba Toraskar Marg, Andheri West, Mumbai

image-map-default
View 5 Other Outlets

Other Outlets

Aromas Cafe

Powai, Mumbai

Ventura Building, Ground Floor, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Vile Parle West, Mumbai
4.1

Gazebo House, Below Country Club Fitness, Gulmohar Road, Vile Parle West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe & Bistro

Bandra West, Mumbai
4.4

Mamta Building, Ground Floor, Waterfield Road, Bandra West, Mumbai

image-map-default

Aromas Cafe

Thane Area, Thane
4.2

The Walk, Shop 4, Hiranandani Estate Road, Thane West, Maharashtra

image-map-default

aromas cafe

Vashi, Navi Mumbai
3.9

Central Mall, 3rd Floor, Next to Home Center, Vashi, Navi Mumbai

image-map-default