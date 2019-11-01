Bookmark This Place For Some Sumptuous Food & Drinks!

Casual Dining

Indiana Water's

Thane Area, Thane
3.9
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Korum Mall, 2nd Floor, Panchpakhadi, Samata Nagar, Thane West, Maharashtra

What Makes It Awesome?

INDIANA WATERS is a casual fine dining restaurant in thane. The ambiance is amazing with a Fishtank beneath the dining table The staff was very courteous and the presentation of the dishes was so perfect. Services provided are 100% which will feel you so delightful being at this place We had a wide range of dishes and drinks 1. VIRGIN SANGRIA 2.BLUSH ON ICE 3.CHEESE CORN BALLS 4.PANEER PUDINA TIKKA 5.DRAGON FRIED CHICKEN 6.VEG DIWANI HANDI 7.BUTTER KULCHA 8.GULAB JAMUN 9.SIZZLING BROWNIE Highly Recommended If You want to dine in well with amazing ambiance and delicious food.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae

