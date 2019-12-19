This Amazing Picture Framing Company In Goregaon

I stumbled upon ARA Frames on Google. It’s a factory which makes frames and does giclée printing. The best part about them is that they use wood and metal frames which are environment-friendly compared to the plastic frames which are found everywhere. They have more than 700 options to choose from and any frame from start to end is custom framed in less than 45 minutes. After speaking to the owners I found out that they were personal framers of M.F. Husain. I had a serigraph of Thota Vaikuntam that I got framed here. It turned out to brilliant and wasn't that expensive. I asked them to give me a sneak peek into their factory and it was a surreal experience to explore the world of picture framing. They have promised me that they would be starting with workshops on picture framing really soon! Can’t wait for it.