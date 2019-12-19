Backyard Is One Of The Hidden Gem In Ghodbunder Road

When you want a place somewhere away from the city where you can forget all your worries and just be in the moment, then Backyard is the perfect place for you. An amazing new place located on the Ghod bunder road in Thane which is soon going to be a favourite place of everyone. They start at 7 in the evening and are open early till 4 in the morning. The Ambience is a perfect setting with nice lovely decor and dim light setting. The best thing is that they have Live Music by an amazing DJ and also have Karaoke and Music nights. Food and Drinks are definitely amazing and unique. I fell in love with this place and trust me I am gonna definitely visit again with my friends and family. We tried the following things: DRINKS: Chilled out: A lovely mixture of Orange juice and Kiwi syrup. Loved this one. Iced Flavoured Margharita: This has to be the drink of the day. A frozen margarita which was a mixture of Raspberry and Strawberry Crush. A very unique and amazing drink. Nutella Milkshake: Wow can a milkshake be any better. One of the best Nutella Milkshakes I have ever had. APPETIZERS: Chicken Himalaya Kabab: The unique kebab was the Chicken Breasts filled with peanuts and delicious dressing. And the egg foam was a cherry on the top. Chicken Thai Dry: My first attempt at a Thai Chicken Dry and my god this was damn delicious. I fell in love with this Thai Chicken. MAIN COURSE Sicilian pizza: Wow! what an amazing Pizza this was. Topped with yummy Chicken, Cheese spread and those dried chillies were wow. DESSERTS Tres leches: Backyard have their own bakery and this was a freshly baked cake topped with whipped cream and colourful little sweet droplets. This was one of the best Desserts I have had. Choco crunch: Have you ever had cornflakes tossed in Chocolate sauce. This Choco Crunch had an amazing chocolate flavour and a lovely cornflakes crunch. I definitely recommend this place to have an amazing Restro Bar experience ✔️